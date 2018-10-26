Spring Valley edges past Blythewood, creates three-way tie for second in Region Four 5A

By: Ben Parsons
Sports Department,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley and Blythewood met at Harry Parone Stadium Friday night with major playoff implications on the line.

Points were at a premium as the Vikings and Bengals were locked in a low-scoring affair that the Vikings ultimately won 10-3.

The outcome created a three-way tie for second place in Region Four 5A. Playoff seeding for the Region is determined by coin flip in case of a tie. After the meeting it was determined Blythewood finished second and Irmo finished third, while Spring Valley will be looking for an at-large bid this postseason.

 

