Fallen Florence officer laid to rest

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO)– Florence law enforcement, friends and family are mourning the loss of a fallen officer.

Investigator Farrah Turner is laid to rest Sunday. Turner succumbed to the injuries she received on October 3, during what deputies call an ‘ambush’.

She is the second officer killed in the Florence shootings.

