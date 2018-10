Fallen Officer left impression on community, #Fly Farrah Fly inspired

FLORENCE , SC (WOLO)–A Florence investigator who fought for her life for nearly three weeks after being shot in what police call an ‘ambush, was laid to rest.

Sunday, family, friends, and the law enforecement community came out to honor Investigator Farrah Turner .

Turner is the second officer to die in the Florence shootings.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers has the story from Florence.