Gamecocks alum Pearce named World Series MVP

LOS ANGELES (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Steve Pearce hit two home runs Sunday night on his way to being named World Series MVP, leading the Red Sox to a 5-1 victory in a championship-clinching game five over the Dodgers.

After going yard in game four, Pearce wasted no time hitting a deep shot once again, taking Clayton Kershaw’s sixth pitch of the game out to left center for a go-ahead two-run homer that ended up being enough to seal the game for Boston.

The former Carolina slugger then closed out scoring for the night with his third home run of the Fall Classic, going deep in the eighth for a solo shot.

Steve Pearce joins Babe Ruth and Ted Kluszewski as the only players 35 or older to have a multi-homer #WorldSeries game. pic.twitter.com/G5s9BImZ1v — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 29, 2018

2018 ALCS MVP and fellow Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr. did not get a plate appearance in the clinching victory. He was inserted off the bench late as a defensive replacement.