SC State Museum celebrating 30th Anniversary with free admission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you ready for a Birthday celebration? The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will offer free General Admission, Saturday Nov. 3 & Sunday Nov. 4.

According to museum officials, the State Museum will offer free general admission to the public Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4, from noon until 6 p.m.

The free Anniversary weekend will be packed full of family fun, including music, dancing, special exhibits, live demonstrations, hay rides, food, craft beer and more, according to museum officials.

For a list of each days activities visit http://scmuseum.org/events/30th-anniversary-weekend/