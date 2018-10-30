Vote 2018 Election Coverage Absentee voting underway

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2018 coverage, Voters are getting ready to head to the polls on Tuesday November 6, 2018 for the  General Election.

Absentee voting is already underway.

Voters this year are deciding on a number of key positions including Governor, seats in the South Carolina Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, plus, a Constitutional Amendment question and more.

For details on election information visit https://www.scvotes.org/

 

 

 

