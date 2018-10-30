VOTE SC: One week until citizens head to the polls

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In seven days, votes will head to the polls for mid-term elections. Here are some helpful links as you prepare to cast your vote!

2018 General Elections FAQs – Frequently asked questions related to the 2018 General Election.

Get Your Sample Ballot – Find out what offices and candidates will be on your ballot

2018 Constitutional Amendment Question and Explanation

Securing South Carolina Elections – Read about what is being done to secure SC election infrastructure

What Voters Need to Know About Photo ID – Get details on SC’s Photo ID Law

2018 Election Calendar – Important dates and deadlines

Candidate Tracking System – See who filed for any office

