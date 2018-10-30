Women wanted for shoplifting Walmart on Sunset Boulevard

Kenneil Mitchell,

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police are still looking for a suspect accused of shoplifting a Walmart store in September.

Lexington Police are still searching for this suspect who’s accused of shoplifting a Walmart at Sunset Blvd. Lexington Police Dept.

Officials say on September 3rd, a white female suspect entered the Walmart at 5556 Sunset Boulevard with a white male.

Police say the suspect left the store without paying for the items.

On her way out, she was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

