Light the Night hopes to illuminate Cancer awareness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Light the Night is an event that is hosted by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with a goal of raising money and awareness about blood cancers that organizers say does not discriminate.

According to LLS, they have made some progress by helping patients with support services , lifestyle treatments and Cancer research that is showing promise. Still, more needs to be done and events like the one held at the South Carolina Statehouse is one of hundreds hoping to rake in the money needed to continue making strides.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan was at the event here in the Midlands and spoke with Executive Director Paul Jeter who says the walk is being held Statewide and is an opportunity to get to their goal of 300 thousand dollars to help those impacted by Cancer. A number Jeter says is at an alarming 176 thousand cases each year.

For more information you can go to the Society website by clicking on the link listed below.

http://www.lightthenight.org/south-carolina