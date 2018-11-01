Son of suspected Florence County shooter appears in court

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The son of the man accused of ambushing Florence County officers as they responded to his home earlier this month to execute a search warrant appeared in court Thursday morning.

Seth Hopkins, 28, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

Authorities went to the home of Hopkins and his father Fred Hopkins, 74, on October 3 for a criminal sexual conduct investigation.

The elder Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood that claimed the life of Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway.

On October 22, Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died from injuries she sustained in the shooting. She was laid to rest on October 29.