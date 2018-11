ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson checks out “The Grand on Main”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Looking for something to do this Weekend?

Join Curtis Wilson as he gets the ball rolling in the bowling alley of The Grand on Main Street.

Curtis spoke with David Keller, Director of Restaurant Operations, about all that the Grand restaurant has to offer.

Keller also gives Curtis and new bowlers some tips on how to strike up big points during the game.

For more information, please visit thegrandonmain.com.