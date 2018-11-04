Clemson/Boston College to air on ABC Columbia Saturday

Mike Gillespie,
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for three games previously on a six-day hold.
Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Boston College, 8 p.m., ABC (College GameDay will broadcast from Boston College)
Game times and networks announced last week:
Thursday, Nov. 8
Wake Forest at NC State 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 9
Louisville at Syracuse 7 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 10
North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m., Raycom
Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m., NBC
