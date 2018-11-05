McMaster and Evette take a tour of SC in last day of campaign

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster and his running mate, Pamela Evette, began a whirlwind tour of the state at his campaign headquarters in Columbia on Monday.

McMaster said he hopes voters will consider his track-record over the past two years when they head into the booth Tuesday.

McMaster and Evette also made stops in North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville Monday.

McMaster will spend election night at the Hilton in Columbia.