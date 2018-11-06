AP: The latest on SC Elections

COLUMBIA, SC (AP)– Election officials in South Carolina say no serious problems have been reported in the voting.

State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said in an email there was the usual crowd of people voting as soon as the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

He said the agency is not aware of any problems that would prevent anyone from voting.

But Whitmire said some voters in Pickens County cast paper ballots because of a mistake in preparing a device that poll managers use to open electronic voting machines. He said Pickens County elections officials were sending new devices where they were needed. He said each polling location had plenty of paper ballots to use until the machines were activated.

Whitmire said no one was turned away from voting.