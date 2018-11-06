Vote 2018- What is Amendment 1? Future of Education Superintendent on ballot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As voters head to the polls in South Carolina, they’ll see Amendment 1 on their ballot.

Currently in South Carolina, the State Superintendent of Education is an elected official, but Amendment 1 would allow the Governor to appoint the position.

