‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly home invasion wanted

Alondra De La Rosa,

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Leroy Ravenell considers the seventh suspect in a deadly October home invasion, to be armed and dangerous.

OCSO has issued warrants for 22-year-old Rodney Darrell Wade who is charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree murder and possesion of a weapon, a day after arresting six people in connection to the same incident.

Investigators requests that if you have any information, call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.​

 

 

An investigation by the OCSO and US Marshals led to the arrest of 33-year-old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton on the same charges that Wade is wanted for.

In addition, three women were charged with accessory before and after the incident. Investigators say 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tameka Lopez and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson knew about the robbery plan and the shooting after.

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg
Share

Related

Voter turnout higher than expected for Midterm ele...
Governor Henry McMaster casts his ballot
Representative James Smith votes in Midterm
South Carolina polls are officially closed; here&#...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android