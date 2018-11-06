‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly home invasion wanted

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Leroy Ravenell considers the seventh suspect in a deadly October home invasion, to be armed and dangerous.

OCSO has issued warrants for 22-year-old Rodney Darrell Wade who is charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree murder and possesion of a weapon, a day after arresting six people in connection to the same incident.

Investigators requests that if you have any information, call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.​

An investigation by the OCSO and US Marshals led to the arrest of 33-year-old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton on the same charges that Wade is wanted for.

In addition, three women were charged with accessory before and after the incident. Investigators say 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tameka Lopez and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson knew about the robbery plan and the shooting after.