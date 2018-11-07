Clyburn and Wilson headed back to Washington as House Members

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina voters re-elected two longtime Congressional House members on Tuesday.

With unofficial results, Incumbent Republican Joe Wilson won his District 2 seat.

According to the South Carolina Election Commision, Representative Wilson won with 57% of the vote.

His opponent, Democratic Candidate Sean Carrigan had 42 % of the vote.

And with unofficials results from the AP, in the House of Representatives race for District 6, Democratic candidate James Clyburn won with 70 % of the vote. Clyburn’s Republican opponent Gerhard Gressmann garnered 28 %.