Comet bus to expand transportation service

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you need a ride to the airportComet has you covered.

Wednesday morning the Midland’s bus service announced plans for the first time since 2005, that the Comet will extend Route 28 from Cayce-West Columbia to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Officials say the route will go to the Airport every two hours on Monday through Saturday. with expansions to the service set to begin in early 2019.