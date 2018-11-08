Kershaw officials searching for suspect in Bojangles robbery

Kershaw, S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed a Bojangles.

Deputies said that around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a masked man jumped over the counter at the Bojangles at Highway 601 and 497.

Investigators say the suspect went straight for the cash register demanding an employee to put money in the bag. The suspect then ran outside and got in a waiting vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC