7th suspect in connection with deadly home invasion arrested, OCSO

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – The seventh suspect in a deadly October home invasion, considered to be armed and dangerous has been arrested, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 22-year-old Rodney Wade was taken into custody Friday, Nov. 9 in connection with an Oct. 27 home invasion that left one person dead.

Six others were arrested earlier for their connection to the crime. According to reports, investigators worked with Wade’s family to convince him to turn himself in.

Ravenell also acknowledged Investigator James Shumpert’s efforts on the case.

Wade’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.

