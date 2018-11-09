Curtis gives us a preview of the 43rd Annual Craftmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Crafts Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The 43rd Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson got a sneak peak.

The event will be held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds located at 1200 Rosewood Drive. Tickets at $8/Adult, $1/Child (6-12), Under 6 Free.

November 9, 2018 – Fri. (10am – 9pm) | November 10, 2018 – Sat. (10am – 6pm) | November 11, 2018 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)