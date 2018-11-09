Gilbert Defends Their Home

By: Nicole Dennis
Sports Department,

GILBERT, S.C.(WOLO) — Gilbert hosted Georgetown High School for the first round of the playoffs.

The Indians defend their territory, winning 33-7.

Next week, Gilbert will face off against May River.

