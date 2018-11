Hammond handles Cardinal Newman, advances to SCISA Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Hammond Skyhawks defeated Cardinal Newman, 49-12 Friday night in the 3A SCISA semifinals at Eden Stadium.

With the win, Hammond advances to next week’s SCISA Championship game against First Baptist at Benedict. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Hammond has now played for 12 state championships in the last 15 seasons.