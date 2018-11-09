Senator Tim Scott to host South Carolina Women Veterans Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Saturday U.S. Senator Tim Scott will host a South Carolina Women Veterans Event.

It will take place at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

According to organizers, the event is free and open to public, but you will need to RSVP at www.scott.senate.gov/veteransrsvp.

In a release, Senator Tim Scott said “I am so excited to welcome everyone to Columbia this Saturday to honor our state’s women veterans. From the Upstate to the Lowcountry, South Carolinians know that we are a grateful people who love, cherish, and respect our armed forces.

These women have took on the mantle of leadership and have fought to preserve all of our God-given freedoms. I look forward to having Iowa’s own Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran herself, join me in honoring the Palmetto State’s 43,000 women veterans. Hope to see y’all then!”

WHO: Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

WHAT: South Carolina Women Veterans Event

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Columbia

WHEN: November 10, 2018, 10 AM