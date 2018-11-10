‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ Special

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for an older pet to bring home? According to the Columbia Animal Services, November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

 Officials say during the month of November all adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats that are 5 years and older. All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming

WHAT:   Adopt a Senior Pet Month

WHEN:  November 1 – 30, 2018

WHERE:  Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane

For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services (803) 785-8149.

