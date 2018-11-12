Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Award Application

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- The City of Columbia is looking to award an individual that exhibits committed service for its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Award.

Nominations will be accepted for students enrolled in elementary through high school for ages 18 and younger.

According to the City of Columbia, students must demonstrate social responsibility, political diversity, racial harmony, nonviolence and unselfish service.

The nominee must also maintain the minimum requirement of a 2.0 GPA.

Winners will announced at the City of Columbia’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 15th at 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Community Center.

All nominees are required to attend in order to qualify.

Applications are due no later than Friday, November 16th.

Applications should be turned in the following ways:

In person at Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department

By mail to the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department (Attn: Shireese Bell, 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29201)

Or submitted and completed as a PDF file to parksinfo@columbiasc.gov

For more information, contact Shireese M. Bell at 803-545-3100 or Shireese.Bell@columbiasc.gov or visit www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation.

Click here for the application.