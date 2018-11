Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Palmetto Bowl will kickoff under the lights on November 24th in Death Valley.

The Carolina-Clemson game will be televised on ESPN at 7pm.

According to USC’s Sports Information Department, Clemson holds a 69-42-4 advantage in one of the nation’s longest continuing college football rivalries.

The Tigers won 34-10 last year in Columbia.