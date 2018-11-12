USC takes care of season opener at Alabama State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With four Gamecocks in double figures, South Carolina cruised to a 94-38 win at Alabama State to open the 2018-19 season. Junior Te’a Cooper led the offense with 17 points, while freshman Destanni Henderson po ured in four 3-pointers en route to 13 points.

After a tight start, the Gamecocks got rolling off back-to-back transition buckets from senior Doniyah Cliney that made it an 11-6 game with 6:14 to go in the first quarter. From there, a strong block from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan set up a Te’a Cooper 3-pointer from the left corner, and the Gamecocks closed the quarter on a 13-4 run for a 27-10 lead after 10 minutes.

The second quarter saw 61.1 percent field goal shooting (11-of-18) and 33 points go in the bucket for the Gamecocks. Henderson started the period with a pair of 3s from the left corner, and Cooper continued to push the pace throughout the quarter.

Herbert Harrigan caught fire in the third with six of her 11 points coming in the quarter. Hometown hero Bianca Jackson closed the game well, hitting three 3s to finish with 13 points against her mother’s team.

South Carolina assisted on 21 of its 31 made field goals and shot 54.5 percent in the first half.

GAMECHANGER

A 20-4 run closed the first quarter and included four 3s, three transition layups and five free throws.

KEY STAT

South Carolina hit 10 3-pointers, marking the first time the Gamecock made double-digit 3s since hitting 14 at Auburn on Jan. 5, 2017.

NOTABLES

• South Carolina’s 33 points in the second quarter were the program’s third-most in a quarter since women’s basketball went to that format.

• The Gamecocks’ 94 points were the most South Carolina has scored on the road since topping Vanderbilt 95-82 in Nashville on Jan. 18, 2018.

• The Gamecocks’ 22 steals were the most in the Staley era.

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays the next two games at home, welcoming in-state rival Clemson to Colonial Life Arena for a Palmetto Series matchup on Thu., Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Three days later, it’s a top-10 showdown with No. 9/10 Maryland visits for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff on Sun., Nov. 18.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.