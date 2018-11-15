Be an Angel: Salvation Army Trees set to go up in area mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning Friday, November 16 you have a chance to be an ‘Angel’ for Christmas.

ABC Columbia is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project.
The Angel Tree features the names of  children in the Midlands who may not have a visit from Santa without your help.

Just grab a name off the tree, it features the wants and needs of less fortunate children in our area.

The tree will go up at Columbiana Centre Friday.
The Angel Tree will be up through December 9, 2018.

