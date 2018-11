Columbia Police search for classic car someone sped off with

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Police in Columbia are looking for whoever stole a classic car.

Investigators say this green 1970 Chevy Malibu Convertible was taken from a home on Hagood Avenue between October 15th and 17th.

It has a South Carolina tag with the number, E-L-J 1-5-9. If you’ve seen this car call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME- SC.