November is adopt a ‘Senior pet’ month: special offer from Columbia Animal services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– November is ‘Senior’ pet month and the City of Columbia Animal Services is offering up a special deal.

 Officials say during the month of November all adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats that are 5 years and older. All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming

WHAT:   Adopt a Senior Pet Month

WHEN:  November 1 – 30, 2018

WHERE:  Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane

For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services (803) 785-8149.

