Berkeley bounces River Bluff out of 5A playoffs Nov 16, 2018 11:23 PM EST Mike Gillespie, River Bluff's season came to an end Friday night in the 5A playoffs, falling to Berkeley, 32-14. The Stags move on to face Summerville in the 5A lower state playoffs. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: SCHSFB