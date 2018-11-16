Berkeley bounces River Bluff out of 5A playoffs

Mike Gillespie,

River Bluff’s season came to an end Friday night in the 5A playoffs, falling to Berkeley, 32-14.

The Stags move on to face Summerville in the 5A lower state playoffs.

