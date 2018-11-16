Chapman holds off Camden, 28-21 Nov 16, 2018 11:30 PM EST Mike Gillespie, Camden’s season came to a close Friday night in the 3A playoffs with a 28-21 loss to the Chapman Panthers. With the win, the Panthers now face Union County next week in the Upper State semis. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: SCHSFB ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Dutch Fork stays perfect with big 62-20 win over W... North Central falls to Abbeville, 24-7 Bamberg-Ehrhardt flies by Gray Collegiate in 2A pl... Dillon handles Swansea, 43-6