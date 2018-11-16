Lower Richland Alumni Foundation hosts Black and Gold Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with representatives of Lower Richland Alumni Foundation’s Black and Gold Gala.

Curtis spoke with Cleveland Wilson Jr., president and CEO of the Lower Richland Alumni Foundation and Robert Reese, an alumni of Lower Richland high school.

Both men said the event will celebrate the alumnus and help give back to the students.

The event will be on Friday, November 23rd at 1208 Washington Place.

The gala starts from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.