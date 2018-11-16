Ridge View advances after wild finish against Westwood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – Ridge View worked to earn their trip to the SCHSL 4A quarterfinals after their backs were against the ropes against region rival Westwood.

Despite the Blazers leading by as much as 14 points in the first half and 15 points in the second, the Redhawks overcame the deficit to take a 38-34 lead with less than two minutes to go in the game. Yet the Blazers answered back as Jordan Smith scored the eventual game-winner with 37 seconds left to advance 41-38.

Perry Parks’ team will face one-seed Greer next week, three wins from a state title.