Wren rallies to stun Flora in 4A playoffs Friday

AC Flora had the lead until 2:00 left in Friday night’s 4A playoff clash with Wren.

The Hurricanes used a 20-yard touchdown pass to take the lead and eventual win over the Falcons, ending AC Flora’s season in the second round of the playoffs.

The Falcons finish the season 9-3 after a winless 0-10 season last year.