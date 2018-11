Broad River Road daycare evacuated due to suspicious odor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says a daycare on Broad River Road has evacuated due to a suspicious odor.

Officials say they received a call after 9 a.m. Monday about a strong odor inside Play Pals on Dothan Road

Authorities say 1 person has been transported to the hospital.

Firefighters are on scene with DHEC still investigating this incident.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

Screen-Shot-2018-11-19-at-11.08.54-AM Twitter/@ColaFire

Twitter/@ColaFire