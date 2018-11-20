CDC: Do not eat ANY romaine lettuce

Alondra De La Rosa,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for romaine lettuce after 32 people in 11 states have been infected with e-coli.

The CDC has linked the outbreak to romaine lettuce and says it doesn’t matter what brand or type you have, it’s best not to eat it. No common grower, supplier, distributor or company has been identified as the source of the outbreak, and the CDC is advising everyone to throw out any romaine lettuce they have at home.

The full Food Safety Alert is available on the CDC’s website.

