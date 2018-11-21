Holiday Ice glides back into Columbia for holidays

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — There’s a new twist on a Midlands holiday tradition.

Columbia’s Holiday Ice makes its return tomorrow at a new location.

Instead of Main street as the City has done in years past, the rink will be located at the Columbiana Centre.

The move comes as a result of construction at Boyd Plaza.

The rink will be open until January 21st.

If you would like to put on your skates and work off some of that Thanksgiving meal you can skate by the new location at the following times:

Opening Weekend Dates

Thursday, November 22 (Thanksgiving Day) from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, November 23 (Day after Thanksgiving) from 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25 from 1 to 9 p.m.

To find out more information about the new location, alternate hours of operation or even mpas and nearby shopping click here https://www.columbianacentre.com/en/events/city-of-columbia-s-holiday-ice-23976.html