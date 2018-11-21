Mother of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton to give Benedict commencement address

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some students are getting ready to graduate from college this winter and begin the next phase in their life as they enter the real world. One Florida mother will never have the chance to see her son make that transition. Sybrina Fulton is the mother of a Florida teen Trayvon Martin. A 17 year old police say was gunned down in 2012 while walking home, arguably becoming a national face for senseless gun violence and gender profiling.

The death of her son pushed her to start the Trayvon Martin Foundation, her Circle of Mothers project, and was the co-author of a six part docuseries called Rest In Power with executive producer, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Now her experience is helping her inspire and encourage other young men and women.

Benedict College President, Rosalyn Artis called Fulton, “…A model pf grace and strength.”

Ms. Sybrina Fulton will deliver the commencement address 12.15.18 at 9AM pic.twitter.com/ulBZ4zqAWw — Benedict College (@BenedictEDU) November 20, 2018

December 15th, 2018 Fulton will give the Winter commencement address at Benedict College at 9AM inside the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resource Center Arena.