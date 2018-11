The COMET bus service will not run on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – COMET bus service officials say there will be no routes today on Thanksgiving.

The COMET will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 23.

There will be no service on the following routes today:

Route 46 Route 47 Route 52X Route 53X Route 62 Route 74



