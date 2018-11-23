Dutch Fork stays perfect in search of state title repeat, defeats West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Dutch Fork traveled in the postseason for the first time in five years, but the road trip was no issue for the still unbeaten Silver Foxes.

The defending SCHSL 5A State Chamoions are two wins away from claiming the crown again, defeating West Florence 59-14 Friday night.

Tom Knotts’ team will travel once again, this time, to Summerville next week to play for the 5A Upper State Championship.

Video courtesy of WPDE.