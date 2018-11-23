Greer ends Ridge View’s season in low-scoring state quarterfinal

GREER, S.C. (WOLO) – On a rainy, slippery night, points were tough to come by for both Ridge View and Greer, but the Yellow Jackets end up scoring the night’s only touchdown, defeating the Blazers 6-3.

The Blazers scored the only points of the first half on a 33 yard field goal from Nick Lawyer, but a Dre Williams 1 yard touchdown for the hosts in the third quarter ended up being the difference in the Class 4A quarterfinal.

Video courtesy of WHNS.