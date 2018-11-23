State Museum offering Black Friday Specials for Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to take a break from the shopping, the South Carolina State Museum has a deal for you.

The Museum is gearing up for the holiday season with holiday shows.

According to officials, new this year, guests will have an opportunity to see The Polar Express 4D Experience free with a new Black Friday Weekend special, Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 25.

Guests that purchase an Explorer 1 Combo over the Black Friday weekend will get their choice of a planetarium and/or 4D Theater show plus a free showing of The Polar Express 4D Experience. Guests will also have access to the museum’s Boeing observatory and four floors of South Carolina art, history, cultural history and science and technology, say officials.

Information below on the Holiday shows from a State Museum release:

4D and Planetarium Shows:

The Polar Express 4D Experience:

Guests are invited on an extraordinary 4D adventure this holiday season on The Polar Express. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. This 15 minute 4D experience will be showing through Sunday, Jan.6, in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr 4D Theater.

Star of Bethlehem:

This full dome planetarium experience takes guests to the ancient cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem to investigate fascinating ideas about the “Christmas Star.” The show uses historical and scientific facts to unravel this 2,000-year old mystery through a special audiovisual display featuring popular Christmas carols. This 25 minute show will be playing through Friday, Jan. 5, in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium.

Laser Holidays:

This exciting 30 minute laser show celebrates the season through a display of colorful and dramatic laser lights choreographed to a mix of holiday musical favorites like, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Deck the Halls, White Christmas and more. Laser Holidays will be playing through Friday, Jan. 5, in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium.

The Museum’s Cotton Mill Exchange will also be open for great holiday shopping for the entire family. The museum’s gift store offers a variety of items from jewelry, gourmet foods, clothing and Certified South Carolina grown foods. For a full list of holiday events, shows and showtimes visit scmuseum.org.