Rivalry Weekend is here: USC and Clemson fans are ready

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s rivalry week in the Palmetto State as Carolina and Clemson fans gear up for the Palmetto Bowl Saturday night.

The University of South Carolina kicked things off Monday with a pep rally at the annual Tiger Burn.

The tradition dates back more than a century.

Clemson fans marked rivalry week with Cocky’s funeral, Friday evening in Clemson.

The Gamecocks and Tigers go head to head Saturday night at 7:00 pm on ESPN.

Count on ABC Columbia for all your game day coverage on-line and on air for Gamecock Saturday Night with Mike Gillespie and Greg Brzozowksi.