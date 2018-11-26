Deputies still investigating shooting, robbery of Two people in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Richland County continue to investigate the shooting and robbery of two people in Blythewood.

According to deputies, it happend around 11:30pm Saturday, on Feather Run Court in Blythwood.

Deputies say the victims told investigators that they were standing outside when two males exited a dark colored sedan and demanded their valuables. At that time, the two victims were shot, say deputies.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where they were believed to be in stable condition, over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).