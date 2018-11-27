Aiming for ACC history, Swinney never loses sight of joy from winning

Greg Brzozowski,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – A small portion of Clemson fans have voiced their displeasure from No. 2 Clemson allowing their rival, South Carolina, to score 35 points in their 21 point victory over the Gamecocks Saturday. Dabo Swinney simply does not understand that method of thinking.

Before the Tigers look to become the first team in ACC history to win four outright conference championships in a row when they face Pittsburgh Saturday, coach and his team reflect on what makes this special run stand out in such a difficult sport to win consistently in.

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, National Sports, Sports
Tags:
Share

Related

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence named ACC Rookie o...
Dabo Swinney named ACC Coach of the Year
Nebraska finishes late to win at Clemson
Dabo Swinney, Clemson seniors sum up fifth-straigh...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android