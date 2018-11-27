Aiming for ACC history, Swinney never loses sight of joy from winning

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – A small portion of Clemson fans have voiced their displeasure from No. 2 Clemson allowing their rival, South Carolina, to score 35 points in their 21 point victory over the Gamecocks Saturday. Dabo Swinney simply does not understand that method of thinking.

Before the Tigers look to become the first team in ACC history to win four outright conference championships in a row when they face Pittsburgh Saturday, coach and his team reflect on what makes this special run stand out in such a difficult sport to win consistently in.