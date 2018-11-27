Damiere Byrd breaks arm, lands on Panthers IR

The Carolina Panthers have placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve after he suffered an arm injury on Sunday against Seattle.

Byrd has 12 career receptions for 129 yards and two receiving touchdowns. This season, he had 11 punt returns for 104 yards and two kickoff returns for 34 yards. Last season, he had a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the longest in franchise history.

Carolina has signed cornerback Lorenzo Doss to the active roster from the practice squad. Doss played in one game earlier this season in Week 2 at Atlanta, tallying one special teams tackle. He had previously played in six games with Denver in 2016.

Carolina also signed cornerback Josh Thornton to the practice squad. Thornton was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah and signed with Detroit in 2017. He spent time on the Baltimore and Houston practice squads last season and was waived by Houston prior to the 2018 regular season.