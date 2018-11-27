Fatal Crestview Ave. Shooting Victim identified

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim in a shooting off Crestview Avenue, on Monday around 8:00 p.m.

 According to Watts,  19 year old Jayquan R. Hughes, of Hunt Club Rd, was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 9:46 p.m.

 According to Watts, an autopsy revealed the victim died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the shooting.

