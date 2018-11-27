Man charged in disappearance of Heather Elvis denied parole

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A man charged in connection with the disappearance of a woman in 2016 will remain in jail.

Tuesday a parole board denied Sidney Moorer early release from prison.

Moorer was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2016 for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Elvis was last seen in 2013.

Moorer and his wife Tammy Moorer were both originally charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with the case, but the murder charges were dropped in march 2016 against both of them.